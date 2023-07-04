CM Gilgit-Baltistan Disqualified Due to Fake Degree

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court has disqualified Chief Minister (CM), Khalid Khurshid Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader. He has been accused of using a fake degree to get a license from the GB Bar Council.

The disqualification decision has been made by a panel of three judges, which included Judge Malik Anayatur Rehman, Judge Johar Ali, and Judge Mohammad Mushtaq.

This move comes in response to a petition filed against the CM, seeking his removal from office. Ghulam Shahzad Agha, a member of the GB Assembly from PPP, challenged Khurshid’s law degree and cited Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution as grounds for disqualification.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Amjad Hussain, argued that Khurshid’s degree had not been verified by the University of London and was declared fake by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

To accelerate the proceedings, Chief Judge Ali Baig formed a larger panel on 29 May. The panel was instructed to hold daily hearings and reach a conclusion within 14 days.

Regarding this matter, the court also requested responses from the HEC, the CM, the GB Bar Council, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).