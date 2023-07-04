Instagram’s Twitter-Like App is Ready to Launch This Week

Despite Twitter’s steadfast position as the go-to platform for public conversation online, Mark Zuckerberg has persistently sought to dethrone it. Now Meta is finally ready to launch its Twitter rival called Threads, that’s been hinted at for a while.

On Thursday, the app Threads, linked to Instagram, made its debut on Apple’s App Store, allowing users to sign up for download. With a focus on public conversations, the app bears resemblance to Twitter, enabling users to follow individuals they already engage with on Instagram.

Some tech enthusiasts have even dubbed this upcoming app as a potential “Twitter killer.”

Since last year, Meta’s executives have been exploring ways to take advantage of the turmoil surrounding Twitter, including the development of a competing service. A report in December by The New York Times revealed an internal post from a Meta employee stating, “Twitter is in crisis and Meta needs its mojo back. LET’S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER.”

As a result, Threads emerged as a rapid development project derived from Instagram, known internally as Project 92. The app will allow users to conveniently sign in using their Instagram accounts, as indicated by the photo previews available on Apple’s App Store.

Meta executives have positioned the app as a “well-managed” iteration of a social network targeted at the public, subtly alluding to Mr. Musk’s unpredictable conduct.

There was no immediate response from Mr. Musk or Twitter when requested for comment. However, Threads swiftly garnered online attention, prompting Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of Twitter, to tweet a screenshot of the app’s data policy. Mr. Musk also chimed in with a simple “Yeah” in response.

A Meta spokeswoman was unavailable for immediate comment upon request.