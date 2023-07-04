Karachi Police Uncover Dead Chicken Supplying Operation

Steel Town police in Karachi intercepted a vehicle at the Somar Goth checkpoint on Tuesday, according to recent reports. Their intervention prevented an illegal shipment of dead chickens from entering the city.

As per the available information, the Steel Town police responded promptly and confiscated a vehicle that was carrying over 200 dead chickens, all with full stomachs, which were intended for delivery to a hotel.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the driver, identified as Rizwan, was apprehended for his involvement in the unlawful transportation of deceased chickens. Legal proceedings have been initiated against him under sections 270/269 of the law. The police discovered more than 200 decaying chickens inside the vehicle, showing clear signs of severe contamination.

During questioning, Rizwan confessed to delivering these dead chickens to a hotel, as well as revealing his intentions to supply them to a company. The police have seized the vehicle and their inspection team has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the matter.