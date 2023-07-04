Bahawalpur Police Raids Gambling Den, Arrests 5 Suspects

Bahawalpur Police has successfully conducted an operation at the Musafir Khana Police Station, leading to the arrest of five gamblers. The operation was carried out under the District Police Officer (DPO) and resulted in the recovery of cash and a deck of playing cards.

The police confiscated Rs. 1,740 in staked money and playing cards being used for illicit gambling. The accused gamblers, whose identities have not been disclosed, were taken into custody and a case has been registered against them.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Cracks Down Against Rickshaws

The successful operation is thanks to the efforts of the Bahawalpur Police in combating illegal activities. They have been actively working towards maintaining law and order, ensuring the safety of the public, and upholding the principles of justice.

The arrest of the gambler and the recovery of the gambling paraphernalia highlight the police department’s determination to enforce the law and protect the community from the harmful consequences of illegal gambling.

Via Twitter