Lahore to Get 2,000 New Surveillance Cameras

A Chinese company will activate 2,000 new cameras as a part of Lahore’s Safe City Project. According to a media report, the cameras will become functional on Independence Day — August 14, 2023.

The aim of this project is to eliminate the blindspots in the citywide surveillance system and make Lahore safer.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Usman Anwar gave the Chinese company a deadline of June 29, 2023, to obtain the necessary equipment for camera installation. Cameras, power batteries, LED displays, and other technical components for camera installation were imported by the company.

According to the spokesperson, the Chinese corporation has been assigned a deadline of August 14 to activate an additional 2,000 cameras. By the deadline, all software, including facial recognition systems, will be fully operational.

The spokesperson added that the corporation is responsible for ensuring that the project is fully functional.