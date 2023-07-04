Sindh’s Electric Buses Halted Due to Charging Issues

Due to charging issues, the Sindh Transport Department is struggling to maintain electric bus operations.

According to a media report, the department has rolled out red buses on new electric bus routes to continue operations.

The National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), which buys, operates, and maintains buses, stated that all PBS routes, including those of electric buses, are still operational.

Abdul Shakoor, the NRTC spokesman, stated that the PBS fleet on standby is being used on electric bus routes. The department has ordered new charging ports for the electric buses, which would arrive soon.

The Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) hired local engineers to fix charging ports. Citing authorities, the report stated that the local professionals hired to fix the issue failed to make the charging ports work.

The engineers from the Chinese bus manufacturer pledged to fix the problem. Although, the timeline for the reinitiation of the electric bus service is unknown at this point.