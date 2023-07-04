PM Shehbaz Orders Rescue Operation for Mountaineer Stuck on Nanga Parbat

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the appeal made by Waseem, the son of mountaineer Asif Bhatti, regarding the perilous situation of his father.

Asif Bhatti, a renowned mountaineer, has been stranded on the treacherous slopes of Nanga Parbat, leaving his loved ones anxiously awaiting his safe return.

Shehbaz Sharif issued orders to the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan to launch an immediate rescue operation.

The Prime Minister instructed the relevant authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure the safe recovery of Asif Bhatti from the unforgiving terrain of Nanga Parbat.

Recognizing the distress faced by Waseem, the PM also called for establishing direct contact with him, providing reassurance and support during this trying time.

Officials from the PM House stated that every effort will be made to bring Asif Bhatti back to safety, as he is currently stranded at an altitude of approximately 7,500 meters.

It is pertinent to mention that Asif Bhatti, who embarked on the final summit push of the ninth-highest peak in the world, encountered a perilous situation.

Bhatti is currently stranded at Camp 4, suffering from snow blindness at an altitude of 7,500 to 8,000 meters, and immediate assistance is required for rescue.

Earlier today, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) confirmed the death of the Polish climber, Pawel Tomasz Kopec, due to acute altitude sickness.