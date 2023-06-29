Pakistan Women Football Team’s Opponent for International Friendlies Confirmed

After a lot speculation, Pakistan’s women football team’s opponent for two friendly matches in the official FIFA international window next month has been confirmed.

According to reports, Pakistan will lock horns with Singapore, with the matches likely to be scheduled between 13 and 19 July.

As far as rankings are concerned, Pakistan is ranked 157 and Singapore is ranked 131. Although the gap between the two teams is significant, it is a brilliant opportunity for the young Pakistani side to gain exposure.

Moreover, Aqsa Mushtaq is also likely to join the ranks of Pakistan’s women football team. Aqsa is a British-Pakistani who plays for Lewes FC Women, a 100% fan-owned football club currently playing in Women’s Championship, the second-highest division of women’s football in England.

The Women in Green returned to international football in 2022 after a gap of eight years, impressing in their outing in the SAFF Championships, before a second-place finish in the 4-Nation tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The good showing in the two tournaments helped Pakistan to climb up four spots in the international rankings as they jumped up to the 157th position in the world.