Consumers Association Organizes Milk Boycott for Fair Prices

The Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) recently declared a week-long boycott against overpriced milk, aiming to exercise their rights and bring about change. Recognizing their collective power, consumers are joining forces to stand against the exorbitant milk prices.

During a press conference, CAP Chairman Kaukab Iqbal addressed the public and urged the Karachi Commissioner to take immediate action to ensure that milk is sold at the government-mandated rate.

The government has set the price of milk at Rs. 180 but the dairy association is disputing this rate and adding an additional Rs. 20 to the price. This discrepancy is concerning, particularly for lower and middle-class families who are grappling with rising inflation and finding it increasingly challenging to buy milk for their children and households.

In response to these circumstances CAP, representing consumers across the nation, has launched a proactive boycott campaign, commencing tomorrow and lasting for one week. By actively participating in this campaign, consumers hope to compel dairy farmers to reduce their prices.