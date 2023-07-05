Lahore at Risk of Urban Flooding as Non-Stop Heavy Monsoon Rainfall Pours Down

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 5, 2023 | 1:17 pm

Urban planning of Lahore has been seriously exposed in what appears to be a record-breaking monsoon spell in the history of the provincial capital.

According to details, the latest monsoon spell in Lahore started at around 4 AM today, resulting in non-stop heavy rainfall, leaving almost all parts of the city clogged.

ALSO READ

As per the latest data released by Monsoon Control Room housed inside WASA Head Office Lahore, Lakshmi Chowk has recorded 279mm of rain so far.

Nishter Town has received 277mm of rain, Gulshan-e-Ravi 268, Qurtaba Chowk 265mm, Johar Town 265mm, Johar Town 255mm, and Tajpura 245mm.

ALSO READ

Here is a detailed breakdown of the record-breaking monsoon rainfall spell till 12:46 PM.

Area Rain (mm)
Lakshmi Chowk 279
Nishter Town 277
Gulshan-e-Ravi 268
Qurtaba Chowk 265
Johar Town 255
Tajpura 245
Pani Wala Talab 245
Iqbal Town 232
Mughalpura 215
Gulberg 208
Chowk Nakhuda 205
Farrukhabad 200
Upper Mall 190
Samanabad 167
Jail Road 145
Airport 127

 

ProPK Staff

lens

Mikaal Zulfiqar Lists Down The Wishes He Wants To Fulfil In His Life
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore to Get New Government Officers’ Residence Despite Constitutional Concerns
Read more in proproperty
close
>