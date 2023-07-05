Lahore at Risk of Urban Flooding as Non-Stop Heavy Monsoon Rainfall Pours Down

Urban planning of Lahore has been seriously exposed in what appears to be a record-breaking monsoon spell in the history of the provincial capital.

According to details, the latest monsoon spell in Lahore started at around 4 AM today, resulting in non-stop heavy rainfall, leaving almost all parts of the city clogged.

As per the latest data released by Monsoon Control Room housed inside WASA Head Office Lahore, Lakshmi Chowk has recorded 279mm of rain so far.

Nishter Town has received 277mm of rain, Gulshan-e-Ravi 268, Qurtaba Chowk 265mm, Johar Town 265mm, Johar Town 255mm, and Tajpura 245mm.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the record-breaking monsoon rainfall spell till 12:46 PM.