PMDC Stops Advertisement of Unrecognized Medical and Dental Programs

Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) has written letters to all medical and dental institutions/universities to register themselves with PMDC under section 25 of the PMDC Act for offering postgraduate programs.

On the directions of the Council, the Registrar PMDC has strictly refrained all the colleges and universities, not to advertise/offer any unrecognized postgraduate medical and dental programs.

In case of non-compliance to the intimation, PMDC will initiate disciplinary proceedings under section 35(i) of the PMDC Act 2022 which states :

Penalty.—(1) Whoever runs or establishes or endorses any institution or advertises admissions in an institution for imparting education in medicine or dentistry, which is not recognized under sections 21, 22, 25, 26 or 29 or in respect of which recognition has been withdrawn under section 33, shall be guilty of an offence punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, but shall not be less than a year, or with fine which may extend to twenty million rupees, but shall not be less than ten million rupees, or with both and shall also be liable to closure of such institution.

Registrar PMDC further stated that all medical /dental practitioners intending to acquire postgraduate medical /dental qualifications in Pakistan are informed to take admissions in PMDC-recognized postgraduate programs only.

It is categorically informed that PMDC shall register only those PG qualifications which are duly inspected and recognized by the Council and are included in the 2 schedules of the PMDC Act 2022.

He added PMDC has set standards of excellence and continues to work towards implementing them in every medical and dental institute across Pakistan for both undergraduate and postgraduate education.

PMDC will continue working towards the targets the Council has set to raise the standard of medical and dental education and licensing in Pakistan while continuing to discipline individuals and organizations who do not meet the benchmarks of excellence set by PMDC.

A list of Recognized postgraduate qualifications and DAIs is available on the PMDC website.