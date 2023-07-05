Morne Morkel to Miss His First Training Camp With Pakistan Due to Visa Issues

Pakistan’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, is facing visa issues that have delayed his arrival in the country, thereby affecting the preparation of the national bowling unit.

Morkel, who was recently appointed to the coaching setup, has yet to secure a visa that would allow him to join the ongoing training camp ahead of the crucial season.

The source within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that the non-issuance of his visa has cast doubt on his participation in the preparatory camp.

The source further added that the delay in issuing the visa can be attributed to the recent Eid ul Adha holidays and other weekly off days at the Pakistan embassy.

Consequently, the former right-arm pacer will have to miss the training camp and join the Pakistan cricket team directly in Sri Lanka for the upcoming Test series.

The 38-year-old fast bowler was expected to join the national squad in the ongoing preparatory camp for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Earlier, PCB announced a six-member coaching setup, headed by Mickey Arthur with the aim of revamping the team and improving its performance in upcoming events.

Days after the announcement, South African-born batting, coach Andrew Puttick, joined the squad in the training camp for the white-ball series against New Zealand.