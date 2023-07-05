Pakistan’s Schedule for 2023 Asian Men’s Volleyball Challenge Cup Confirmed

Pakistan is all set to participate in the fourth edition of the Asian Men’s Volleyball Challenge Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place from July 8 to 15 in Taiwan.

According to the announced schedule, the Men in Green have been placed in Group E along with strong Australia and Vietnam. Their campaign will start on July 8.

ALSO READ UAE Outclasses Pakistan in Asian Rugby Championship Division 1

The national team will come face to face against Australia on July 8 and Vietnam on July 10. The top two teams from the group will qualify for the knockout stage.

A total of 17 nations will participate in the event, which is organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) in collaboration with the Chinese Taipei Volleyball Association (CTVBA).

Last month, Brazilian volleyball coach Issanaye, Ramires Ferraz, joined the Pakistan national team in Islamabad ahead of the upcoming crucial international events.

ALSO READ Sarfraz Nawaz Writes Letter to Asif Ali Zardari About PCB Elections

Pakistan will also participate in the Asian Championship in Iran from August 18 to 26, as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled from September 23 to October 8.

PVF Chairman, Mohammad Yaqoob, stated that their primary target is to qualify for the World Championship 2025, which requires securing one of the top four placements in Asia.