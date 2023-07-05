Is Mohammad Amir Getting British Nationality to Play IPL?

Former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, has responded to recent media reports regarding rumors of acquiring a British passport and playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While speaking to the media, the left-arm pacer clarified that he has no intention of representing England in the future since he has already played for the Pakistan national team.

In response to a question about playing in the IPL, Amir stated that there is one more year until the next edition of the league, and he will assess the situation at that time.

“What will the scenario be then? I always take things step by step. We do not know what will happen tomorrow, so I won’t start thinking about playing in the IPL in 2024,” Amir said.

However, the 31-year-old cricketer added that if he obtains a British passport, he will definitely try his best and take advantage of better opportunities whenever they arise.

ALSO READ UAE Outclasses Pakistan in Asian Rugby Championship Division 1

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Amir has been selected by the Durban Qalandars for the upcoming inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 tournament.

Earlier this year, it was reported that an official from the PCB Selection Committee had contacted Amir, urging the former fast bowler to prepare himself for a comeback in the national team.

However, the PCB later clarified that no official had contacted the left-arm pacer for his potential return to international cricket, and the reports were “factually incorrect”.