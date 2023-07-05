Pakistan Volleyball Team’s Departure for Taiwan Delayed Due to Non-Issuance of NOC

Pakistan is facing a major setback as it is forced to withdraw from the upcoming Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup 2023 due to the denial of NOC by the Foreign Ministry.

The event, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) in collaboration with the Chinese Taipei Volleyball Association (CTVBA), is set to commence on July 8.

With high hopes of competing on the international stage, the Men in Green were preparing to depart for Taiwan today, pending the fulfillment of necessary requirements.

However, the Foreign Office in Pakistan failed to issue the crucial NOC that would have granted permission for their participation, shattering the dreams of the national players.

The consequences of withdrawal from the event are likely to extend beyond the loss of a sporting opportunity, with PVF now facing the possibility of a significant financial penalty.

While the exact amount of the fine remains undisclosed, speculations in the media suggest that it could reach as high as Rs10 million, a significant loss for the federation.

As per the schedule, the Men in Green had been placed in Group E along with strong teams from Australia and Vietnam. Their campaign was supposed to start on July 8.

The move has also raised concerns regarding the Asian Championship in Iran and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled in August and September, respectively.

Speaking exclusively with ProPakistani, Spokesperson for Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) categorically denied reports of a ban on participation in future events.

He added that the NOC has been delayed due to the China-Taiwan conflict. The federation is in talks with SAPM Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima for the issuance of NOC. Meanwhile, the team is at the airport just in case NOC is issued today.