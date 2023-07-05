PFF to Begin U-16 Training Camps in Different Cities

PFF has announced the commencement of training camps for U-16 from 8 July to select talented players for the national team.

Regional training camps for boys under-16 football are set to commence in multiple Pakistani cities, as announced by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee. The camps are scheduled to begin on 8 July and will be hosted in Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad, Kohat, and Khanewal.

The selection process for the camps involved trials conducted from February to June, which successfully identified 200 talented players from different regions of Pakistan. Head coach Sajjad Mehmood will oversee the performance of these players during the upcoming camps.

Following the regional camps, a national under-16 training camp will take place from 1 to 30 August. Out of the pool of talented participants, a total of 50 players will be selected to join this camp. Under the guidance of Sajjad Mehmood, the chosen players will undergo rigorous practice sessions and receive expert coaching to further enhance their skills.

From the national training camp, a final squad of 26 members will be selected. This talented team will represent Pakistan in the SAFF U-16 championship, which is scheduled to be held in Bhutan from 1 to 11 September. Furthermore, this same group of players will also participate in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-16 Qualifiers next year.

These training camps and championships provide a significant opportunity for young footballers to showcase their talent and pave their way toward a promising football career. The PFF Normalization Committee aims to nurture and promote young talent, providing them with a platform to develop and grow in the sport.