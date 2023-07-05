Gaddafi Stadium Suffers Heavily Due to Rain and Poor Drainage System

Gaddafi Stadium and Nishtar Park Sports Complex have suffered heavy damage by recent rainfall in Lahore.

Lahore, the vibrant cultural center of Pakistan, recently faced a significant challenge due to its inadequate drainage system. Heavy rainfall exposed the city’s vulnerability, causing widespread damage. Like many other renowned sites, Gaddafi Stadium was also heavily affected by the rainwater as it submerged under water. Nearby, the Nishtar Park Sports Complex also suffered from severe waterlogging, transforming the recreational area into a cause for concern.

The incident drew attention to the aging sewage system of the sports complex, installed in 1989. Its outdated infrastructure struggled to handle the urban flooding, aggravating the impact of the heavy rainfall. This unfortunate event resulted in substantial financial losses and tarnished Lahore’s reputation as a sporting hub.

These circumstances highlight the pressing need for immediate action by city authorities to address the inadequate drainage system. Investing in modernizing the infrastructure is crucial to prevent future water-related disasters and protect Lahore’s cherished venues from such distressing consequences.