Price of Gold in Pakistan Rises Slightly After Consecutive Drops

The price of gold in Pakistan increased marginally on Wednesday after registering major decline in the first two days of the week.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,000 per tola to Rs. 206,000 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 858 to close at Rs. 176,612.

ALSO READ Honeymoon Over? Rupee Crashes Against Major Currencies

The price of gold had dropped sharply at the start of the week, falling by Rs. 8,800 per tola on Monday before falling again on Tuesday by Rs. 2,200 per tola. Despite today’s marginal increase, cumulatively, the price of gold has dropped by Rs. 10,000 per tola during the current week.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,923.53 per ounce by 1355 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.1 percent to $1,931.10.