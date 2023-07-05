UAE Braces for Record-Breaking 50°C Temperature Spike

The UAE is set to face extreme heat this week, with temperatures soaring close to 50°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The NCM has also predicted that foggy conditions will persist. It has issued an alert about low visibility, mainly due to morning fog, until 9 AM in certain parts of the country.

The NCM’s latest five-day forecast states that Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience temperatures ranging from the mid to high 40s throughout the week.

On Sunday, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to reach its peak at 48°C. By Wednesday, Al Ain’s temperature will likely reach 47°C, while both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will surpass 40°C. The NCM has also cautioned that humidity levels could rise, going 100 percent in Sweihan and Al Ain on Wednesday.

High humidity means that the air is fully saturated and cannot absorb additional moisture, including human sweat. This hinders the body’s natural cooling process. Warmer seas and higher land temperatures contribute to these conditions as they cause increased evaporation and greater water absorption by the air.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi may experience humidity levels of up to 95 percent, while Dubai is expected to have lower levels. Thursday will see Abu Dhabi with a high temperature of 44°C, and Dubai reaching 43°C. Throughout the day, fog, mist, and light to moderate winds will carry dust at a speed of 40 kph.

Coastal areas will have thermal conditions ranging from 26°C to 44°C, accompanied by winds up to 40 kph. Friday might bring some humidity, along with the possibility of fog, mist, and dust.

The morning sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be moderately rough. Abu Dhabi will reach a peak temperature of 47°C, while Dubai will see a high of 46°C.

On Saturday, the western region of Abu Dhabi, particularly Al Quaa, will experience temperatures rising to 48°C. However, Dubai will offer some relief, with the hot weather dropping to 30°C, and Abu Dhabi cooling down to 32°C in the evening.

Scorching temperatures are not unusual in the UAE during the summer. Last year, Al Dhafra in Abu Dhabi’s western region recorded temperatures nearing 50°C, making it one of the five areas in the country that reached at least 49°C during the day.