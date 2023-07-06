Airport Security Staff Recovers Missing Cash and Valuables

The dedicated staff of the Airport Security Force (ASF) at Jinnah Terminal, Karachi successfully located and returned the missing sum of Rs. 4 million and various other valuable items to a passenger.

An ASF spokesperson revealed that Abdul Sattar, accompanied by his family, was traveling from Karachi to Islamabad when he left his handbag at the search counter during the security check.

ASF sub-inspector Falak Naz, as per reports, diligently traced the rightful owner of the misplaced bag and promptly handed it back. The bag contained Rs. 4 million in cash in addition to a mobile phone, and other valuable possessions.

Expressing their gratitude, the family members acknowledged the remarkable honesty displayed by ASF staff and even composed a letter of appreciation to commend their actions.

In recognition of his honesty and integrity, Sub-Inspector Fulak Naaz was honored by the Director General (DG) ASF with a cash award and a certificate of appreciation.