“No Helmet No Fuel” Rule Returns in Rawalpindi

The district administration of Rawalpindi has ordered petrol pumps not to sell fuel to motorcyclists without helmets.

According to a media report, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan stated in a press release that there would be no petrol for motorcyclists without helmets. In addition to displaying banners at gas stations, written orders have been issued.

Khan revealed that petrol stations are being covertly monitored to ensure helmet use. He added that gas stations that sell petrol to motorcyclists without helmets will face legal action.

The provincial government issued a formal notification earlier this week to make helmets mandatory. The latest ‘no helmet, no fuel’ clause is the extension of that ruling.

The rule was first implemented during the previous government’s tenure to ensure the use of helmets. However, even then, bikers found a way around the ban by borrowing helmets from one another at the fuel station.

Also, the government discontinued the ban due to massive retaliation from the public and petrol stations. Time will tell if history repeats itself in the current government’s tenure.