Over 60% of 15 Helpline Calls in June Were Irrelevant

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) unveiled the latest data for June 2023 regarding calls received on the emergency helpline 15 in Punjab. The statistics shed light on the nature and volume of calls received by the helpline.

A staggering 2,865,198 calls were registered by the emergency helpline. However, a significant portion of these calls, amounting to 1,748,278 (approximately 61 percent), were deemed irrelevant. On the other hand, 229,426 calls were identified as having genuine concerns, leading to the Dispatch Control Centre initiating cases for further action.

Moreover, a notable portion of the calls, totaling 47,258, encompassed requests for information and consultancy services. Additionally, 10,577 calls were made to seek assistance from traffic management and city traffic police.

PSCA Lost and Found center made significant progress this month, resulting in the recovery of 83 motorbikes, 5 vehicles, and 8 individuals. This underscores PSCA’s commitment to ensuring the safe retrieval of lost items and reuniting missing persons with their families.

The release of these statistics by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority highlights the organization’s dedication to transparency and its ongoing efforts to provide effective emergency services and maintain public safety.