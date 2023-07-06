Dar Chairs Meeting on PIA’s Restructuring

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on matters related to the restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) at the Finance Division today.

The team from Aviation Division briefed the Chair about operational and financial challenges being faced by the PIA authorities and gave a detailed presentation about the possible solutions and measures that can be taken for the resolution of those issues.

The members deliberated upon the solutions available for restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) in order to enhance its performance and make it compatible with international standards. The minister instructed the relevant authorities to develop a detailed road map for presentation in the next meeting.

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Aviation, Air Vice Marshal M. Amir Hayat, and senior officers from Finance and Aviation attended the meeting.

Separately, the minister also chaired a meeting on matters related to Civil Aviation Division and Airport Security Force where he was briefed on the issues being faced by the Aviation sector on regulations, service provision, and security functions.

The meeting discussed various legal solutions available and the necessary amendments required in the aviation laws/ordinances to enhance the capacity of the aviation sector and to make it compatible with the international standards of aviation.

The finance minister instructed the relevant authorities to bring forward the appropriate legislation as soon as possible to ensure the quick resumption of PIA flights to the US, UK, and Europe.