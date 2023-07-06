FBR Issues SOPs for ‘Better’ Media Coverage of Chairman Asim Ahmad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure better media coverage of important initiatives/events of the FBR including official engagements of the Chairman.

According to the FBR’s SOP issued on Thursday, every Wing requiring media coverage of any event (e.g. seminars, conferences, meetings with International Development Partners, trade bodies, chambers of commerce and industry, foreign delegates, etc.), where the presence of the Chairman FBR/Members is involved, should inform the PR Wing well in advance for ensuring proper media coverage and other related arrangements.

In order to ensure that all engagements of the Chairman, FBR/Members are duly covered, a focal person from each wing (to be nominated in writing by the relevant Member/DG) will be included in the PR wing WhatsApp Group. The focal persons will share, after due approval of the concerned Member, draft Press Releases/Rebuttals/Photographs/Tweets/Tickers in the WhatsApp Group.

Concerned Wings are required to forward draft Press Releases (in English & Urdu)/Rebuttals/Photographs/Tweets/Tickers to PR Wing.

After proper editing/proofreading of the above, Chief PR will forward the same to Member PR for approval before sharing it with the media. All engagements of the Chairman where media coverage is desirable will be coordinated by Protocol & Coordination Officer to the Chairman.

The field formations and support organizations of FBR (both IRS & Customs) shall manage media coverage of their initiatives/events on their own. However, approval of media coverage of policy matters and significant events should be sought from FBR (Hqrs) before issuance to media.

An exception will be made in instances where the field formation has achieved something of a nature and magnitude warranting dissemination by FBR official handles. All such cases should be formally forwarded by the Chief Ops (IRS/Customs) to Chief PR, in the manner prescribed above, after due approval of the relevant Member Ops.

The concerned Wing shall be held responsible for any delays in forwarding the publicity material to the PR Wing resulting in non-coverage of an event, FBR added.