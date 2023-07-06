“Delete Twitter” Searches Increase by 983% Thanks to Tweet Viewing Limits

Analysis of Google search data reveals that online searches for ‘Delete Twitter’ and ‘Delete Twitter account’ rocketed 983% and 520% in the United Kingdom after this weekend as the social network limits the number of tweets users can read.

A new finding by comparison service CasinoAlpha reveals that online interest in the term ‘Delete Twitter’ and ‘Delete Twitter account’ has shot up by 983% and 520% in the UK and 131% worldwide in July as the company began limiting the number of tweets, prompting backlash and confusion among users about whether the app was down.

Elon Musk said in a post on Saturday that verified accounts were now limited to viewing 6,000 posts per day, with a limit of just 600 for unverified accounts and 300 for new unverified accounts.

In his post, Musk explains this was done to combat “data scraping and system manipulation.” But this change has caused backlash and confusion from affected users.

At the same time, searches for ‘How to delete Twitter account’ soared by 2,806% and 152% worldwide on July 1 as UK-based account holders find out how they will be affected.

But the latest plans to restrict accounts have prompted a 4,173% rise in searches for ‘Is Twitter down’ in the UK and 3,880% worldwide as viewers are hit with view limits without explanation.

Tudor Turiceanu, CEO of CasinoAlpha, commented on the findings: