Gold Price in Pakistan Increases for Second Straight Day

The price of gold in Pakistan increased for the second straight day on Thursday to further cut its losses during the current week.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 1,800 per tola to Rs. 207,800 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 1,543 to close at Rs. 178,155.

ALSO READ Rupee Recovers Against US Dollar, Euro and UAE Dirham

The price of gold increased by Rs. 8,800 per tola on Monday and rose again on Tuesday, going up by a further Rs. 2,200 per tola. However, the price increased marginally on Wednesday with an increase of Rs. 1,000 per tola.

Today’s increase means that gold has further cut its losses during the current week but, cumulatively, it is down by Rs. 8,200 per tola during the week so far.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,910.69 per ounce by 1332 GMT, while the US gold futures were down by 0.5 percent to $1,917.10.