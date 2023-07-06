Pakistan’s First 2 World Cup Fixtures Confirmed As Netherlands Stuns Scotland

Pakistan cricket team is set to start its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka as the participating teams have been confirmed.

The qualifying round for the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 is about to end, confirming the participating teams for the mega event. Sri Lanka and Netherlands emerged as the top two teams in the qualifiers, securing their spots in the tournament. As a result, Pakistan’s first two fixtures, which were initially scheduled against the qualifying teams, are now set to take place against Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s fixture list for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India has been finalized, with their opponents and venues confirmed. The team will kick off their campaign against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. The highly anticipated match against arch-rivals India will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pakistan will also face Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England in the group stage.

With a challenging lineup of opponents, Pakistan’s journey in the World Cup will test their skills, strategy, and resilience. Cricket fans around the world eagerly await the tournament, hoping to witness captivating moments and memorable performances from Pakistan and the other participating teams. The stage is set for an enthralling spectacle of cricket as teams battle it out for supremacy and the coveted World Cup title.

It is pertinent to mention here that matches 1 and 2 will be confirmed after the final of the Cricket World Cup qualifier. First match is scheduled for 6 October while the second one will take place on 12 October.