Ramiz Raja to Delight Fans With His Animated Commentary in Sri Lanka Series

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 6, 2023 | 12:54 pm

Former cricketer, Ramiz Raja, will be returning to the commentary box for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place later this month.

The cricketer-turned-commentator will delight cricket fans with his captivating voice and extensive knowledge of the game during the upcoming crucial season.

ALSO READ

The red-ball series, which is part of the ICC Test Championship cycle 2023-25, will kick off on July 16 at Galle, while the second Test will be played from July 24 to 28.

The former captain took to his Twitter account to announce his return, writing, “Camera, Sound, and Action! Back in the commentary box for the Pak vs SL series.”

It is pertinent to mention here that after assuming the role of Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja temporarily stepped away from his commentary duties.

ALSO READ

Last year in December, the former cricketer was succeeded by former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, who served as the interim head of the PCB management committee.

Ramiz was a member of the Imran Khan-led squad that clinched the 1992 World Cup, lifting the trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia 21 years ago.

Having represented Pakistan in 57 Test matches, Ramiz Raja scored 2,833 runs with an average of 31.8. He also played 198 ODIs, scoring 5,841 runs with an average of 32.1.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Top 10 Best Looks From Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
Read more in lens

proproperty

FGEHA to Deliver 800 Plots in Green Enclave-I, Bhara Kahu
Read more in proproperty
close
>