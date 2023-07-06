Ramiz Raja to Delight Fans With His Animated Commentary in Sri Lanka Series

Former cricketer, Ramiz Raja, will be returning to the commentary box for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place later this month.

The cricketer-turned-commentator will delight cricket fans with his captivating voice and extensive knowledge of the game during the upcoming crucial season.

The red-ball series, which is part of the ICC Test Championship cycle 2023-25, will kick off on July 16 at Galle, while the second Test will be played from July 24 to 28.

The former captain took to his Twitter account to announce his return, writing, “Camera, Sound, and Action! Back in the commentary box for the Pak vs SL series.”

“Camera”, “Sound” and “Action!” Back in the comm box for Pak SL series. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 6, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that after assuming the role of Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja temporarily stepped away from his commentary duties.

Last year in December, the former cricketer was succeeded by former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, who served as the interim head of the PCB management committee.

Ramiz was a member of the Imran Khan-led squad that clinched the 1992 World Cup, lifting the trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia 21 years ago.

Having represented Pakistan in 57 Test matches, Ramiz Raja scored 2,833 runs with an average of 31.8. He also played 198 ODIs, scoring 5,841 runs with an average of 32.1.