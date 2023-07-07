Brain-Eating Amoeba Claims Another Life in Karachi

The ‘brain-eating amoeba’, Naegleria fowleri, claimed the life of a young man in Karachi on Thursday. Salman Ahmed, a 21-year-old resident of DHA, was admitted to a private hospital on 18 June after developing a fever. Despite receiving ventilator support, his health continued to deteriorate, and he passed away on 6 July.

This recent fatality adds to the total number of Naegleria-related deaths, which now stands at six. Four of these cases occurred in Karachi, while Quetta and Hyderabad each reported one.

Investigations into Ahmed’s case revealed that he had bathed in the swimming pool of a private academy in DHA. Samples collected from the pool showed low chlorine levels, prompting further analysis.

Health experts have criticized the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board for inadequate chlorine levels in the city’s water supply. They have also expressed concerns about the deteriorating sewage lines, which pose a risk to water quality and safety. Citizens are urged to clean their underground tanks and use chlorine tablets to ensure proper water disinfection.