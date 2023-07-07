Election Commission Issues Cyber Security Alert After Ransomware Attack

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a cyber security alert after its employees started receiving emails from unidentified senders.

It has been intimated by ECP that someone is sending emails to its officers. “Please do not open this email, this is a Ransomware attack and trying to steal information. Kindly ignore this email and report it as Spam/Junk,” read a statement issued by the Commission for immediate circulation on Thursday.

The Election Commission has ordered its officers to ignore emails from unidentified/anonymous sources.

Despite the ECP alert, it cannot be confirmed at this point in time whether hackers/spammers got access to crucial data on all the political parties as the country prepares for general elections in a few months’ time.