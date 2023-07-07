June 2023 Nearly Broke National Record for Highest Rainfall in June

In June 2023, the country experienced an unusually high amount of rainfall, with an increase of over 160 percent compared to the average.

This made it the second wettest June in the past 63 years, with the previous record set in June 2007 at 88.10 mm.

PMD data revealed that the wettest day of the month was June 26th, when Lahore received 226.0 mm of rainfall. This exceptional amount of rain also made Lahore the wettest place overall, with a total monthly rainfall of 392.5 mm.

The high rainfall was not limited to Lahore; it affected other regions as well. In Balochistan, rainfall reached 27.20 mm, an increase of 199 percent compared to the average (the previous record was 114.00 mm in 2007).

Sindh experienced 49.60 mm of rainfall, a significant increase of 385 percent (the previous record was 51.60 mm in 1964).

Both provinces were declared to have had the third wettest June in the past 63 years.

Punjab received 80.10 mm of rainfall, which was 172 percent above average (the previous record was 93.60 mm in 2007), ranking it as the fourth wettest June in the past 63 years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) received 67.90 mm of rainfall, an increase of 89 percent (the previous record was 82.90 mm in 2008), ranking it as the seventh wettest June in the past 63 years.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) received 93.50 mm of rainfall, a 48 percent increase (the previous record was 172.40 mm in 1971), ranking it as the eighth wettest June in the past 63 years.

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was the only region with rainfall close to the average, receiving 11.70 mm, a 9 percent increase.