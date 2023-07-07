News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Public Furious as Poor Construction Causes Another Accident in Bhara Kahu

By Waleed Shah | Published Jul 7, 2023 | 11:47 am

Bhara Kahu Bypass project has become notorious among people for its poor quality, execution, and workmanship. Another accident has landed the Federal Administration and the civic agency in hot waters.

A recent Tweet revealed a video showing that a section of the structure fell onto a car, shattering its windshield and damaging the rest of its front end.

ALSO READ

Although the passengers and driver survived with minor injuries, the public is furious at the local authorities, administration, and Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The event generated severe concerns regarding project execution and construction quality. Netizens are venting their frustration at the mismanagement that caused such a serious scenario.

This is not the first failure of this project. In March 2023, the project saw two major accidents back to back. One accident occurred due to the shuttering collapse, while the other saw a whole section of the bridge come crumbling down.

ALSO READ

The netizens have demanded that the government stop the project and re-evaluate the bridge’s design and construction before it causes more damage. The authorities, civic agency, and the administration are yet to comment on this development.


lens

8 ‘Unique’ Ways to Avoid Small Talk at Social Events
Read more in lens

proproperty

Development of New Peshawar Valley Put on Hold Until New Govt Takes Charge
Read more in proproperty
close
>