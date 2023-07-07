Pakistanis Experienced Convenience Like Never Before with Train Travel this Eid

Millions from across the country spent long-awaited stress-free holidays last week. Finally, an opportunity for people from all walks of life to plan a mini vacation with their families and travel with their loved ones.

As usual, trains remained the most popular means of intercity travel, followed by buses.

What won hearts was the ease and convenience with which hundreds of families were able to book their train travel well in time from the comfort of their homes even before the holidays started using the most used e-ticketing platform known to all.

Bookme is the leading name and pioneering e-ticketing platform that has shown incremental growth in its efforts to digitize the ticketing experience with the railway industry.

After its successful adventure into digital pre-paid ticketing for the Cinema industry a decade ago, Bookme went on to disrupt the intercity bus industry with the concept of pre-booking and e-ticketing for the ease of masses and bus companies alike.

Apart from these giants and other travel and entertainment-related ticketing, Bookme is also well known for its largest inventory in airline ticketing and exclusive ticketing rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), winning the hearts of one of the most Cricket loving Nations.

Recently, Bookme has been fast-tracking its efforts toward revolutionizing railway booking. With its commitment to convenience and transparency, it has expanded its services to digitize the train ticketing experience in the last six months.

This move has been greatly appreciated by passengers as a welcome development in the booking process.

One of the standout features of Bookme’s train vertical is the ability for passengers to view seat availability and categories during the booking process. This level of detail empowers travelers with greater control and peace of mind.

Additionally, Bookme offers instant refunds in case of cancellations, a concept that was previously unheard of in the train ticketing industry. This commitment to customer satisfaction has rapidly made Bookme a popular choice among train passengers.

The startup seems to have developed into the strongest intercity travel ticketing platform amidst the rocky trails that businesses in general and startups, in particular, have faced over the last many months.

Its strength appears to lie not only in the extensive inventory of hundreds of travel and event partners in its ground and air travel verticals but also in offering its customers innumerable means to easily and securely buy their tickets.

With the largest number of payment options, Bookme gives its customers the flexibility and convenience backed by the credibility of a long standing journey exhibited by the Bookme.pk brand over the past decade.

Moreover, people have access to Bookme’s service through all the leading banking apps and highly popular digital wallets like Easypaisa and Jazz Cash.