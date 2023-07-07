Punjab Sets New Standard Rate for Dengue Test

The Punjab government has implemented measures to regulate the cost of laboratory tests for dengue patients by announcing official rates. Dr. Jamal Nasir, the Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, has instructed private hospitals and laboratories to adhere to these rates.

When a qualified doctor prescribes a CBC test, it will be priced at Rs. 90, and deserving patients will receive a 35 percent discount on PCR and other essential tests.

During a meeting on anti-dengue measures, Dr. Nasir mentioned that the Health Department has recruited over 1,500 new workers to join the anti-dengue initiatives. He emphasized the importance of training these workers and ensuring their active presence in the field.

Dr. Nasir also emphasized the need for private housing schemes to employ sanitary workers based on their size and actively participate in anti-dengue activities within their respective areas. He called upon the heads of all government departments to provide certificates affirming their compliance with SOPs in their offices and government residences.

To prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes during the monsoon season, Dr. Nasir instructed the Health Department’s field teams to intensify dengue surveillance efforts and engage the public for support.

He stressed that dengue fever poses a serious threat to human health and that stopping mosquito breeding is the only effective solution. Weekly meetings should be held at the district and tehsil levels to monitor dengue-related activities, and an awareness campaign involving the public, scholars, and teachers should be initiated.

Dr. Nasir emphasized the importance of giving special attention to hotspots such as open spaces, parks, graveyards, and containers to combat the breeding of dengue larvae.