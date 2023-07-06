WHO Endorses University of Health Sciences Medical Journalism Diploma

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has achieved a significant milestone as the World Health Organization (WHO) officially endorses its medical journalism diploma. This endorsement makes Pakistan the first country in the region to offer such a program.

The endorsement of the diploma came from the Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME), a subsidiary organization of WHO. In a letter to UHS, EMAME’s Iranian president, Farhad Handjani, commended the university’s efforts and emphasized the program’s significance in enhancing the quality of medical journals not only in Pakistan but also beyond its borders.

UHS’s diploma program aims to enhance editing and authorship skills in medical research journals throughout Pakistan. It initially began as a certificate course called the Certificate in Medical Editing in 2017, under the guidance of medical journalist Shaukat Ali Jawaid. Later in 2022, a second certificate course named Medical Journalism for Editors was introduced. Over 150 health professionals have successfully completed them.

Recently, the university syndicate approved a Diploma in Medical Writing and Journalism for individuals who complete both certificate courses. Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, extended his congratulations to Prof. Dr. Nadia Naseem and her team for their remarkable achievement.