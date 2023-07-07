Universities Reject Prime Minister’s Supreme Authority Over HEC

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has strongly criticized the Federal Government for hastily presenting the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Bill 2023 during a recent Federal Cabinet meeting.

FAPUASA, including its provincial chapters, President Dr. Kaleemullah Bareach, and members of the Executive Council, issued a joint statement expressing their concerns.

They emphasized that the decision to introduce the bill without consulting any stakeholders is a clear violation of the provincial autonomy guaranteed under the 18th Amendment.

Furthermore, it is seen as an attempt to undermine the autonomy of the HEC and universities.

According to the statement, the proposed bill grants the Prime Minister direct authority over the appointment of the HEC Chairperson and members, diminishing the number of members and eliminating provincial representation.

Additionally, the bill prohibits provincial assemblies and governments from establishing new universities.

FAPUASA stresses that such crucial legislation should involve the provinces and primary stakeholders, specifically teachers and their elected representatives.

They insist that prior to any decision-making, the provinces and stakeholders should have been consulted and invited to participate in constitutional forums, particularly the Council of Common Interest.