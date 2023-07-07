Interpol Arrests Six Pakistanis in UAE

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 7, 2023 | 2:22 pm

Six suspects who were wanted by the Punjab Police have been apprehended in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) via Interpol.

Interpol conducted a successful operation that led to the arrest of these suspects. They were then moved from the UAE to Sialkot International Airport.

The suspects, identified as Qamar Shahzad, Tauqeer Butt, Bostan Hassan, Saaim Zeb, Waqar Azeem, and Naseem Abbas, were wanted for cases involving murder and multiple incidents of robbery. 

The police departments of Attock, Wazirabad, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, and Toba Tek Singh were searching for them.

According to the FIA spokesperson, red notices had been issued by the FIA’s National Central Bureau (NCB), Pakistan’s focal point for all Interpol activities, to apprehend these suspects.

After their arrest, Interpol Immigration handed them over to the respective police departments. The successful extradition of the suspects was made possible through coordination between the NCBs of Pakistan and the UAE. 

It is also worth mentioning that last year, NCB Pakistan issued 117 red notices for the arrest of wanted individuals.

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


