Abdul Razzaq Makes Big Prediction About Misbah’s Return to Pakistan Cricket

Former all-rounder, Abdul Razzaq, believes that Misbah-ul-Haq can make a comeback as the head coach of the national team following changes in the Management Committee.

Speaking to the media, Abdul Razzaq stated that the newly appointed management will not rush into altering the coaching setup but they will do so sooner or later.

“I understand that they are currently unable to make any decisions. However, I believe that Misbah-ul-Haq has a good chance of taking charge of the Pakistan team again,” he said.

Regarding the recent changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board management, Razzaq expressed his concern that these changes are detrimental to the team, especially at this time.

The 43-year-old all-rounder further added that the cricket board has experienced numerous setup changes recently, which has disrupted the planning of the national team.

ALSO READ Pakistan Named Among Host Venues for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

Last week, the Prime Minister approved the establishment of a new ten-member committee with the aim of restoring stability and ensuring the smooth functioning of the PCB.

It is worth mentioning that Misbah-ul-Haq previously served as the head coach and Chief Selector for the national team but resigned as chief selector after one year.

During his tenure as head coach, the national team achieved victory in the Test series, their first Test series win against South Africa since 2003.