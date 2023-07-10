Pakistan Named Among Host Venues for FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

As confirmed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) today, China, Pakistan, and Spain will host the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers taking place from 13 to 21 January 2024.

The breakdown is as follows:

Women: Changzhou, China (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament)

Men: Lahore, Pakistan (one tournament) and Valencia, Spain (one tournament)

Each tournament will consist of eight teams (16 teams per gender in total), with the following continental quotas in place.

Women’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will consist of four teams from Asia, eight teams from Europe, one from Oceania three from Pan America.

Men’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers will consist of one team from Africa, five teams from Asia, seven teams from Europe one from Oceania, and two from Pan America.

The teams filling each quota, and therefore invited to participate, will be based on their performance at the Continental Championships taking place in 2023.

The top 3 teams in each of these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualification Tournaments will qualify for Paris 2024.

They will join hosts France as well as the winners of each Continental Championship (African Hockey Road to Paris, Pan American Games, Asian Games, EuroHockey Championship, and Oceania Cup).

As has been the case since Beijing 2008, 12 teams per gender will play at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey.