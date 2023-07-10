A Look at Pakistani Stars’ Performances in Vitality Blast [Stats]

In an exhilarating edition of the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2023 in England, Pakistani cricketers showcased their talent and left an indelible mark on the tournament.

As the league reaches its climax, four teams have secured their spots in the semi-finals, providing fans with some breathtaking finishes throughout the competition.

Several renowned Pakistani cricketers representing different teams remained exceptional performers in the ongoing tournament, helping their sides to many victories. Let’s take a closer look at how our stars performed in the high-profile league:

Zaman Khan

Leading the pack of Pakistani stars was emerging fast bowler, Zaman Khan, who represented Derbyshire. He mesmerized cricket fans with his exceptional bowling skills.

The fierce performances from the right-arm pacer on the field saw him claim an impressive tally of 25 wickets in just 14 matches at an outstanding average of 16.55.

Matches Wickets Average Best Figures 14 25 16.55 4/21

Shaheen Afridi

Not far behind in terms of bowling prowess was Shaheen Shah Afridi, who recently won the PSL trophy and represented the Nottinghamshire team in the Vitality Blast.

The fiery spells of the left-arm pacer proved to be a nightmare for opposition batters as he scalped 22 wickets in 14 matches, maintaining a remarkable average of 20.81.

Matches Wickets Average Best Figures 14 22 20.81 4/29

Usama Mir

Making a stunning debut in the Vitality Blast, emerging spinner, Usama Mir, who played for Worcestershire, turned heads with his exceptional bowling performances.

In just 11 matches in the tournament, Usama snared an impressive 19 wickets at an average of 16.89, establishing himself as a rising star in the cricketing world.

Shadab Khan

Renowned all-rounder, Shadab Khan, representing the Sussex team, played a significant role in the campaign of his side despite suffering a head injury earlier in the event.

While his primary contributions came with the ball, where he picked up 12 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 28.66, Shadab also showcased his batting prowess.

With 240 runs to his name at an average of 24.00, including a smashing half-century, Shadab Khan’s all-round abilities proved to be invaluable for his team.

Matches Wickets Average Best Figures 12 12 28.66 4/27 Innings Runs Average Top Score 12 240 24.00 87*

Hasan Ali

Although limited to just five matches, Hasan Ali, representing Birmingham Bears in the event, made his presence felt with his impressive bowling performances.

Hasan’s nine wickets at an average of 14.33 showcased his ability to make an impact in a short span of time, leaving fans yearning for more of his exceptional skills in the future.

Matches Wickets Average Best Figures 5 9 14.33 3/25

Zafar Gohar

Zafar Gohar, playing for the Gloucestershire team, also displayed his all-round capabilities throughout the tournament with seven wickets in nine matches at an average of 31.71.

Matches Wickets Average Best Figures 9 7 31.71 2/44 Innings Runs Average Top Score 7 89 15.78 37*

Haider Ali

Haider Ali, who initially struggled for form, made an astonishing comeback for Derbyshire, scoring 335 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25.76, including two half-centuries.

Innings Runs Average Top Score 14 335 25.76 74

Shan Masood

While his own personal form might not have been exceptional, the leadership qualities and commitment of Shan Masood to Yorkshire County were evident.

Scoring 189 runs in 13 matches at an average of 18.89, Masood’s contributions played a vital role in Yorkshire’s journey in the tournament.