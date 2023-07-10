A Look at Pakistani Stars’ Performances in Vitality Blast [Stats]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 10, 2023 | 3:33 pm

In an exhilarating edition of the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2023 in England, Pakistani cricketers showcased their talent and left an indelible mark on the tournament.

As the league reaches its climax, four teams have secured their spots in the semi-finals, providing fans with some breathtaking finishes throughout the competition.

ALSO READ

Several renowned Pakistani cricketers representing different teams remained exceptional performers in the ongoing tournament, helping their sides to many victories. Let’s take a closer look at how our stars performed in the high-profile league:

Zaman Khan

Leading the pack of Pakistani stars was emerging fast bowler, Zaman Khan, who represented Derbyshire. He mesmerized cricket fans with his exceptional bowling skills.

The fierce performances from the right-arm pacer on the field saw him claim an impressive tally of 25 wickets in just 14 matches at an outstanding average of 16.55.

ALSO READ
Matches  Wickets  Average  Best Figures 
14 25 16.55 4/21

Shaheen Afridi

Not far behind in terms of bowling prowess was Shaheen Shah Afridi, who recently won the PSL trophy and represented the Nottinghamshire team in the Vitality Blast.

The fiery spells of the left-arm pacer proved to be a nightmare for opposition batters as he scalped 22 wickets in 14 matches, maintaining a remarkable average of 20.81.

Matches  Wickets  Average  Best Figures 
14 22 20.81 4/29
ALSO READ

Usama Mir

Making a stunning debut in the Vitality Blast, emerging spinner, Usama Mir, who played for Worcestershire, turned heads with his exceptional bowling performances.

In just 11 matches in the tournament, Usama snared an impressive 19 wickets at an average of 16.89, establishing himself as a rising star in the cricketing world.

Shadab Khan

Renowned all-rounder, Shadab Khan, representing the Sussex team, played a significant role in the campaign of his side despite suffering a head injury earlier in the event.

While his primary contributions came with the ball, where he picked up 12 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 28.66, Shadab also showcased his batting prowess.

ALSO READ

With 240 runs to his name at an average of 24.00, including a smashing half-century, Shadab Khan’s all-round abilities proved to be invaluable for his team.

Matches  Wickets Average  Best Figures
12 12 28.66 4/27
Innings  Runs  Average  Top Score
12 240 24.00 87*

Hasan Ali

Although limited to just five matches, Hasan Ali, representing Birmingham Bears in the event, made his presence felt with his impressive bowling performances.

Hasan’s nine wickets at an average of 14.33 showcased his ability to make an impact in a short span of time, leaving fans yearning for more of his exceptional skills in the future.

ALSO READ
Matches  Wickets  Average  Best Figures 
5 9 14.33 3/25

Zafar Gohar

Zafar Gohar, playing for the Gloucestershire team, also displayed his all-round capabilities throughout the tournament with seven wickets in nine matches at an average of 31.71.

Matches  Wickets Average  Best Figures
9 7 31.71 2/44
Innings  Runs  Average  Top Score
7 89 15.78 37*

Haider Ali

Haider Ali, who initially struggled for form, made an astonishing comeback for Derbyshire, scoring 335 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25.76, including two half-centuries.

ALSO READ
Innings  Runs  Average  Top Score
14 335 25.76 74

Shan Masood

While his own personal form might not have been exceptional, the leadership qualities and commitment of Shan Masood to Yorkshire County were evident.

Scoring 189 runs in 13 matches at an average of 18.89, Masood’s contributions played a vital role in Yorkshire’s journey in the tournament.

Innings  Runs  Average  Best score
11 189 18.89 35*

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Saba Qamar Drops Romantic Teaser for ‘Tumhare Husn Kay Naam’ With Imran Abbas
Read more in lens

proproperty

Avalon City Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony, Marking the Start of “Tameer se Taraqee ka Safar”
Read more in proproperty
close
>