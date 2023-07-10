EU Proposes Extension in Pakistan’s GSP+ Status for Another Four Years

The European Union (EU) has proposed an extension in Pakistan’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status for another four years, as announced by the EU’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Riina Kionka.

In a video message on Twitter, the EU’s envoy said that the proposed extension currently means no change for Pakistan.

"The proposed extension of the EU’s global GSP regulation means that, for now, nothing changes. Pakistan will continue to benefit from the preferential access to the European Market. Pakistan’s obligations to maintain the status also remain the same."

Kionka further added that Pakistan would get the same trade benefits while also being subject to the same obligations for implementing 27 international human rights, labor rights, environment, and governance conventions as outlined by the EU for the GSP+ status.

She, however, remarked, “EU will continue to monitor progress and backsliding and we will continue to report to the European Parliament and the member states.”

Kionka also pointed out that the proposed extension applies to all eight GSP+ countries, not only Pakistan. In addition, she emphasized that the key concern was to prevent the sudden halt in trade benefits at the end of this year.

If this happens, she added, it will negatively impact Pakistan’s exporters, factory workers, and their families, as well as European enterprises that are dependent on Pakistani suppliers.

Kionka also assured that the latest report on the GSP+ monitoring mission will be released soon, adding that she did not want to make any assumptions regarding it.

Kionka, citing the earlier monitoring, stressed that there are certain areas where the EU wants Pakistan to improve such as freedom of expression, freedom of media, conditions of minorities, freedom of religion and beliefs, women’s rights, gender equality, and labor rights.

The EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) offers certain incentives for developing countries to pursue sustainable development and good governance. Pakistan’s current GSP+ status will expire in December 2023.