Here’s What Hyundai Tucson’s New Model Doesn’t Have

By Waleed Shah | Published Jul 10, 2023 | 11:58 am

Amid the ongoing economic Chaos, Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL), much like Kia Lucky Motor Corp. (KLMC) has launched a new variant of their best-selling SUV, Tucson.

Hyundai has played it smart and launched a new base variant of the SUV. Dubbed ‘Tucson GLS’, the SUV is significantly cheaper than GLS Sport and Ultimate variants.

The GLS variant, however, is missing several key features. Here’s what is included and what is missing from the new Tucson GLS:

Included Features Missing Features
3.5″ Mono TFT LCD Cluster Smart Key
Aero-Type Viper Blades Powered Tailgate
Manual Headlights Adjustment Dual Zone Climate Control
Electrically Adjustable and Retractable Side Mirrors Power Seat Adjustment
Auto Light Control Driver-Side Lumbar Support
Shark Fin Antenna Wireless Charger
10.1″ Infotainment Unit Push Start
Steering Wheel Controls Auto Defogger
Cruise Control Cooled Glovebox
Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines Panoramic Sunroof
Foglamps Multiple Drive Modes
Halogen Headlamps Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
Fabric Seats Brake Assist (BA)
LED Daytime Running Lights Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Black Mesh-Pattern Grille Traction Control (TC)
18″ Alloy Wheels Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)
Roof Rails Auto Hold Brake Assist
Antilock Braking System (ABS) Hill-Start Assist
6-Speed Automatic Gearbox Hill-Descent Control
All-Wheel Drive
With the aforementioned feature lineup, Tucson GLS gets a discount of Rs. 930,000 compared to the GLS Sport variant. The price of Tucson GLS is Rs. 7,300,000, which is the same as Kia Sportage Alpha.

Whether or not this will help increase Tucson’s sales in the future, remains to be seen.


