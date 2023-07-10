Here’s What Hyundai Tucson’s New Model Doesn’t Have

Amid the ongoing economic Chaos, Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL), much like Kia Lucky Motor Corp. (KLMC) has launched a new variant of their best-selling SUV, Tucson.

Hyundai has played it smart and launched a new base variant of the SUV. Dubbed ‘Tucson GLS’, the SUV is significantly cheaper than GLS Sport and Ultimate variants.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Extends Production Shutdown For Third Time in Two Weeks

The GLS variant, however, is missing several key features. Here’s what is included and what is missing from the new Tucson GLS:

Included Features Missing Features 3.5″ Mono TFT LCD Cluster Smart Key Aero-Type Viper Blades Powered Tailgate Manual Headlights Adjustment Dual Zone Climate Control Electrically Adjustable and Retractable Side Mirrors Power Seat Adjustment Auto Light Control Driver-Side Lumbar Support Shark Fin Antenna Wireless Charger 10.1″ Infotainment Unit Push Start Steering Wheel Controls Auto Defogger Cruise Control Cooled Glovebox Rearview Camera With Dynamic Guidelines Panoramic Sunroof Foglamps Multiple Drive Modes Halogen Headlamps Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Fabric Seats Brake Assist (BA) LED Daytime Running Lights Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Black Mesh-Pattern Grille Traction Control (TC) 18″ Alloy Wheels Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) Roof Rails Auto Hold Brake Assist Antilock Braking System (ABS) Hill-Start Assist 6-Speed Automatic Gearbox Hill-Descent Control All-Wheel Drive

ALSO READ Nissan to Launch Two New Electric Cars in 2026

With the aforementioned feature lineup, Tucson GLS gets a discount of Rs. 930,000 compared to the GLS Sport variant. The price of Tucson GLS is Rs. 7,300,000, which is the same as Kia Sportage Alpha.

Whether or not this will help increase Tucson’s sales in the future, remains to be seen.