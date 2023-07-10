Sindh Govt. to Start Dedicated Pilgrimage Bus for Hindus

The Sindh Minority Affairs Department has announced a bus service for the pilgrimage of Shri Hinglaj Mandir, which will start on July 15.

This was announced by Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gyan Chand Esrani while inaugurating the construction work of the hall under the development scheme for Guru Nanak Darbar at Swaminarayan Mandir Karachi.

ALSO READ Men in Vigo Brutally Assault and Kidnap Mehran Driver and Passengers [Video]

The provincial minister said that this Yatra bus service is for those who cannot afford the travel expenses of the pilgrimage.

Lunch will also be provided to the pilgrims. The pilgrims who want to stay at the destination for multiple days will also be provided suitable accommodation by the department.

Ersani announced the construction of a hostel for poor girl students at Swaminarayan Mandir as well.

Electric Bus Service Resumption

Karachi’s electric buses will resume operations on two routes on Monday. According to a media report, the government has imported a new charging system from China because the previous system started “malfunctioning” within a few weeks of installation.

ALSO READ Public Furious as Poor Construction Causes Another Accident in Bhara Kahu

On Sunday, Sindh Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon told a press conference that the new charging system will allow 15 electric buses to begin operations. He added that an additional fleet of buses will arrive in Karachi on July 11.