Men in Vigo Brutally Assault and Kidnap Mehran Driver and Passengers [Video]

In a terrible road rage incident caught on camera in Lahore, the occupants of a white Toyota Hilux brutally assaulted Suzuki Mehran occupants. According to the details, the rich men driving in Defense B attacked the young men in the car just for overtaking.

The CCTV footage shows a white Hilux Vigo pull up next to a Mehran on a narrow street. The driver and passengers of the pickup truck got out, forcefully pulled out the Mehran’s occupants, and started manhandling them.

The entire incident was caught on camera. The report adds that the police have registered a case and arrested the Vigo’s driver and passengers.

According to the police, on overtaking, the Vigo occupants assaulted the car driver Noman and Shahzeb, and fled after kidnapping the two young men in the car.

The perpetrators are identified as Kamran, Abid, and Wajid. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) operations assured that the accused were arrested and further investigation is being carried out regarding the incident.

He added that strict legal action will be taken against bullying and hooliganism and the accused will be severely punished.