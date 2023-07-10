UAE Fuel Prices Drop by Up to 42% in One Year

The cost of petrol and diesel in the UAE has dropped significantly in one year period. As reported by Arabian Business, fuel prices are down by as much as 42 percent.

In July 2023, the price of E-Plus 91 petrol is AED 2.81 per liter, which is 36.7% lower than last year when it was AED 4.44 per liter.

Diesel prices have fallen even more. This month, diesel costs AED 2.76 per liter, compared to AED 4.76 last year. That means diesel is now 42 percent cheaper.

Not only petrol but other fuels have also become witnessed a price decrease. Special 95 and Super 98 fuels have seen price drops of 36 percent and 35.2 percent, respectively.

Here are the changes in fuel prices from July 2022 to July 2023:

Fuel Type July 2022 Price (AED/liter) July 2023 Price (AED/liter) Reduction Percentage Special 95 4.52 2.89 36% Super 98 4.63 3.00 35.2% E-Plus 4.44 2.81 36.7% Diesel 4.76 2.76 42%

The changes in petrol prices throughout the year are influenced by global energy market dynamics. The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee holds monthly meetings to decide whether prices should go up or down.

In 2023, petrol prices have been fluctuating with monthly decreases and increases, while diesel prices have consistently gone down every month.

In 2020, the Fuel Price Committee implemented price freezes, but these restrictions were lifted in March 2021 to align with the global increase in oil prices. It is important to note that the cost of petrol is affected by the trend of crude oil prices worldwide.

Via Arabian Business