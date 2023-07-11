8 Muslim Countries Among Top Ten with the Most Rejected Schengen Visa Applications

Recent figures revealed by Schengenvisainfo, a news platform for the Schengen region, have revealed the list of top ten countries with the most rejected Schengen visa applications in 2022.

Out of the top ten countries, eight are Muslim-majority nations that faced the highest rejections by the Schengen region last year.

Algerian nationals faced the most rejections among the top ten countries, with a total of 179,409 visas not being issued, making it around a 45.8 percent rejection rate.

According to Schengen Statistics, Algeria is followed by India in second place with 121,188 visas not being issued or an 18 percent rejection rate.

Moreover, Turkiye and Morocco’s nationals are the third and fourth most rejected Schengen visa applicants, with 120,876, and 119,346 visas not being issued, respectively.

Tunisia, a Muslim-majority nation in Africa, faced the rejection of 48,909 visa applications, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 42,105.

Furthermore, 39,189 Nigerian visa applications were dismissed, followed by 33,679 Iranian applications and 31,271 Egyptian applications.

Here is the table showing the top ten countries with the most rejected Schengen visa applications: