CDA is Developing 3 New Sectors in Islamabad for Rs. 30 Billion

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 11, 2023 | 3:15 pm

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved a multi-billion rupee development budget for three sectors in Islamabad.

The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the CDA board held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal.

ALSO READ

According to details, the CDA board has approved Rs. 30 billion for the development of D-13, E-13, and F-13 sectors in the federal capital.

On Monday, CDA’s Environment Wing organized an important public hearing regarding the restoration of the ecosystem and elimination of wild mulberry and invasive plants at Gandhara Citizen Club, and F-9 Park.

ALSO READ

Member Environment, DG Environment, DG Inspection, Director Regional, and other CDA officers participated in the meeting.

Private and public institutions and people from different walks of life including the Head of the Allergy Center NIH, Members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, DIG Forest, and a large number of citizens also participated.

ProPK Staff

lens

Kuruluş: Osman Star Burak Özçivit Set to Visit Pakistan
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Conducts Public Hearing on Plant Elimination and Restoration
Read more in proproperty
close
>