CDA is Developing 3 New Sectors in Islamabad for Rs. 30 Billion

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved a multi-billion rupee development budget for three sectors in Islamabad.

The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the CDA board held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal.

ALSO READ More Monsoon Rainfall Predicted Across Pakistan

CDA approves D 13, E 13 and F 13 Sectors development worth 30 Billion today. pic.twitter.com/K9JGL1hbcU — Noor Ul Amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) July 11, 2023

According to details, the CDA board has approved Rs. 30 billion for the development of D-13, E-13, and F-13 sectors in the federal capital.

On Monday, CDA’s Environment Wing organized an important public hearing regarding the restoration of the ecosystem and elimination of wild mulberry and invasive plants at Gandhara Citizen Club, and F-9 Park.

ALSO READ Utility Stores Run Out of Sugar

Member Environment, DG Environment, DG Inspection, Director Regional, and other CDA officers participated in the meeting.

Private and public institutions and people from different walks of life including the Head of the Allergy Center NIH, Members of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, DIG Forest, and a large number of citizens also participated.