Russian Tourist Converts to Islam at Historic Mosque in Turkey

A heartwarming incident took place at the historic Hagia Sophia mosque in Ankara, Turkey, when a Russian tourist embraced Islam after being deeply moved by the teachings of Sahih Bukhari. The remarkable moment was captured in a viral video that has been widely shared on social media.

In the footage, the Imam of Hagia Sophia can be seen imparting spiritual guidance to the attentive tourist. As the lesson progressed the Russian traveler, who later accepted the name Ahmad Diniz, joined the circle of Islam by reciting the kalma, the fundamental declaration of faith.

Ahmad Diniz had toured Turkey and visited Hagia Sophia as part of his itinerary. In an unexpected turn of events, the mosque’s atmosphere and Sahih Bukhari’s teachings resonated deeply with him, prompting his decision to embrace Islam.

Expressing his desire to accept Islam, Diniz recited the words preached by the imam, affirming his belief in the oneness of Allah and acknowledging Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as the final messenger.

The touching video was shared by Turkiye Urdu on their Twitter account, garnering widespread attention and admiration for the Russian tourist’s spiritual journey. This incident serves as a testament to the universal appeal of Islam.