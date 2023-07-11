More Monsoon Rainfall Predicted Across Pakistan

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from 12th July (evening) which are likely to intensify on 14th July, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted. A westerly wave is also expected to enter the upper parts on the 14th (evening/night).

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from 12th (evening/night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls) is expected in Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khusab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from 13th (evening/night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas from 14th (evening/night to 16th July.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from 14th to 17th July and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell. Dust storms/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, and solar panels. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.