LESCO Vehicles Are Being Used for Drug Trafficking

In a concerning development, government vehicles are being used in drug smuggling.

According to a report from City42, the use of Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) vehicles for this illicit activity has come to light, prompting the company to initiate an investigation.

Assistant Manager Transport Tauseef is under inquiry for allegedly smuggling materials using a government vehicle.

Further scrutiny has been initiated against the suspect for using a private number on an official vehicle. The vehicle in question, registered under the name of LESCO with the Excise Department, has raised suspicions and triggered an investigation.

Additionally, an inquiry has been launched into the following cases connected to LESCO:

The provision of government vehicles to former project director Farid Mehboob.

Alleged smuggling of petrol.

LESCO Chief Shahid Haider has formed a committee to carry out the investigations. General Manager Technical at LESCO has been appointed as the head of the committee.

Accompanying him are the Director of S and I and the Deputy Manager of Finance, who will serve as members of the committee.